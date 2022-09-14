I have a dilemma. I paid off my debt to go to college and my neighbor never incurred a debt at all to go to school. Every year I pay off my debt to the IRS. Next April, if I decide to have someone else, like my neighbors, pay my IRS taxes, will they be happy to do so or will the 87,000 new IRS agents order them to do so?
Of course, Joe Biden thinks it is an excellent idea to give $10,000 to former university students that decided to take vacations or buy new vehicles instead of paying off their debts. Someone asked me “what is Socialism?” This is Socialism, it is un-American and destructive to our way of life.
We don’t know how Senator Kelly will vote but we know he has voted in support of the President’s policies 97% of the time, which includes the boondoggle spending bill that has been misrepresented and is a blatant lie by being called the Inflation Reduction Act. Senator Kelly’s war chest has also been financing the mirage of attempting to convince us on TV that he is in support of securing the border, when the fact is he voted against building the wall and securing the border against the illegal immigrant invasion to our south.
In the two years Kelly has been supporting the Biden administration immigration policy the total number of illegals, the equivalent population of Arizona, 5,000,000 have entered the country under the guidance of the drug cartels, bringing along with them deadly fentanyl.