I have a dilemma. I paid off my debt to go to college and my neighbor never incurred a debt at all to go to school. Every year I pay off my debt to the IRS. Next April, if I decide to have someone else, like my neighbors, pay my IRS taxes, will they be happy to do so or will the 87,000 new IRS agents order them to do so?

Of course, Joe Biden thinks it is an excellent idea to give $10,000 to former university students that decided to take vacations or buy new vehicles instead of paying off their debts. Someone asked me “what is Socialism?” This is Socialism, it is un-American and destructive to our way of life.