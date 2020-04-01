To my caring brother and sisters in Fountain Hills,
We are going through a difficult time right now. History can tell a story of war, hardship, epidemics. We as Americans, under god, are strong, durable, caring people.
We are all in this together. Prayer and caring for each other is what will sustain us.
Please think about your neighbor, who may be in need or has a family and can’t go to work. The small business that has closed, how are they going to feed their family?
Do we really want to hoard or help? Perhaps buy one for you and one for the food bank or your neighbor in need. I know you care!