As an immigrant and now very proud and grateful citizen of this, the greatest country in the world, I strongly object to the publishing of the letter last week from Robert Thompson, in which he not simply criticizes the duly elected President of the United States of America, but makes scurrilous insults.
At what is undeniably one of the most difficult times in the history of this nation, surely, regardless of political beliefs, we should all be coming together as neighbors for the good of all.
Regrettably we have seen our country grow ever more divided, and ever more vitriolic in our political parties. Abraham Lincoln’s prophetic words, “A house divided against itself cannot stand,” have never been more true than now. Putin, Xi Jinping, Rouhani and other nation’s leaders must revel in the incessant bickering in Washington.
We, the people, elect our government representatives to do the best for us – or the nation as a whole – but sadly we have witnessed politics devolve into mud-slinging. If we are to demand better, then we ourselves must not stoop to their level. That certainly applies to Mr. Thompson’s letter.