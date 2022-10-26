What do you want in a candidate for office?
Someone who will gut Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits; criminalize abortions without exception for rape and incest (arresting women, girls, their doctors and helpers); end mail-in voting; allow state legislators to overturn your vote if they don’t like it; deny the results of a proven fair election, damaging the very basis of our democracy; use false or “alternative” facts to raise fear in their constituents of culture wars; reinstitute the huge tax break for the very top tax bracket spiking the deficit once again while failing to help the economy or the working class; withdraw aide to Ukraine, allowing Putin to run roughshod over all of Europe and defeat democracy? If so, vote Republican, because that’s what they promise!
But, if you’d rather have the government defend and strengthen Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits; bring manufacturing back to the U.S.A. (more legislation like the Chip’s Act); support affordable child care and parental leave; fully fund public schools; invest in improving our crumbling infrastructure; increase production of renewable fuels (fighting climate change’s devastating effects); invest in better, more affordable health care and capping pharmacy costs; continue to set records for low unemployment, good job development, and lowering the deficit; and protect democracy and all our individual rights (abortion, voting, privacy); then vote for the Democrats! Everything they do helps the working class – not just the millionaires – and is fully funded.
Don’t believe the QAnon/Trump fearmongering. Inflation and the alarming number of migrants are both global problems (caused by climate change, the pandemic, etc.) and Democrats are working hard to alleviate the effects on our country. There are no open borders. Inflation is temporary; loss of freedom is not. Democrats don’t want to indoctrinate your children and they aren’t pedophiles. Vote!