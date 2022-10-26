What do you want in a candidate for office?

Someone who will gut Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits; criminalize abortions without exception for rape and incest (arresting women, girls, their doctors and helpers); end mail-in voting; allow state legislators to overturn your vote if they don’t like it; deny the results of a proven fair election, damaging the very basis of our democracy; use false or “alternative” facts to raise fear in their constituents of culture wars; reinstitute the huge tax break for the very top tax bracket spiking the deficit once again while failing to help the economy or the working class; withdraw aide to Ukraine, allowing Putin to run roughshod over all of Europe and defeat democracy? If so, vote Republican, because that’s what they promise!