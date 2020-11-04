I want to thank everyone involved in planning this year’s Make A Difference Day for making it a wonderful experience. This event is part of National Day of Doing Good and Fountain Hills residents have been participating for many years.
The Fountain Hills Democratic Club was one of several groups assigned to complete landscaping cleanup projects at Fountain Hills High School. It was fun being out there with friends and neighbors, including our Mayor and her husband. The result was a cleaner and safer campus for our students. The work was strenuous, but the labor felt good because our common goal was the betterment of our community.
Driving home I passed Fountain Park and noticed the political rally near the street. I thought it was unfortunate that the group chose that particular day to stand out on the street with signs, instead of joining the community event. They missed out!