Thank you, Four Peaks Rotary Club and volunteers!
Fountain Hills Theater held its annual shed clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 23. This is always a monumental task, as it entails completely emptying, cleaning and re-organizing four sheds full of flats, furniture and props. This year, the Four Peaks Rotary Club chose the theater, among other organizations, for its Make a Difference Day. Over 20 members came to help out, along with volunteers Aimee Avery, Linda Ferington, Christopher Towne, Jett Saenz, Randy Beard and Town staff and board members.