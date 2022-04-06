Ginny Dickey’s record of service to Fountain Hills shows her deep commitment to our community. Her record lists many fine achievements. But I want to draw attention to a small improvement that displays most of the qualities that make a small-town mayor successful.
The blinking red stop signs have made a huge difference for me. But the “blinkers” also demonstrate Ginny Dickey's leadership qualities at their best.
As a senior citizen, night-time driving can be difficult. Although we may enjoy our town’s dark skies, little or no street lighting can make a simple drive home from a store or restaurant a challenge. Nearby, cities like Scottsdale or Mesa may opt for traffic signals or increased lighting at intersections. Both of those solutions don’t fit Fountain Hills. I understand that a standard stop light costs a town $1,500-$2,000 per month for electricity, maintenance and repairs. More street lights will add operating costs and detract from our dark skies.
Blinking stop signs were purchased for $250 each. They are solar-powered. Installation required only removal of the previous sign by Town employees. The alternative installation would have created inconvenience and unnecessary cost-bidding a contract, closing the intersection, trenching for electric lines, and then paving to restore the road surface.
Mayor Dickey spearheaded a project that achieved many community goals. The “blinkers” are a simple, cost-effective solution. Intersections are safer. All citizens, especially seniors, feel more comfortable driving at night. Local stores and restaurants benefit from increased business after dark.
Dickey has demonstrated the qualities needed in Fountain Hills – vision, ideas, cost-conscious solutions, and careful balancing of community interests.