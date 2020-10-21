He can try to deny 47 years of political disfunction and past failures until he is blue in the face. Whose party’s violent platform is turning orange into the color of hate? Who barely can muster enough energy to read from a prepared script? Biden is just unfit to be Commander in Chief.
The absolute necessity of checks and balances built into the two-party system has been glaringly unmasked during the last four years as the best means to protect Americans from a radical single-minded ideology. Democratic intent is to assume single-party autocratic control over the populace. The Democratic ruling class, under the cover of a complicit media, will disguise their single-party takeover.
The personalities, the energy, the spirit, the communication styles, couldn’t be more distinctly different between Trump and Biden. The agenda and programs of moderate conservatives and radical extremists are dramatically divergent. Simply put, individual liberty and freedom versus unbridled social control.
The election challenge is selecting the candidate that will balance the radicalism of the opposing party. Weaponizing race, sexuality, religion, protesters and bureaucratic insiders to make personal attacks on POTUS have plunged politicians and their pundits deep into unethical tactics. Vote to balance this dichotomy, not push it over one edge or the other.
The existing combination of check and balance has saved us from tumbling into the abyss of extremists. Ugly name-calling will never stop. Presidential elections should hinge on leadership, promises, direction and results, not the cast of prejudiced supporting characters that line up behind them. Billionaire supporters contribute campaign money, celebrities spout pompous, unfounded, opinions, the media aggrandizes their preference. None of these sideshows should matter.
Vote in this Presidential election to protect yourself and family by keeping the existing political/governmental checks and balance intact and functioning.