Keystone: Finally, a sensible development for Fountain Hills in the downtown area on ground that has stood vacant since our community was established. The park-like spaces and walkways sound attractive. Residents will have an easy walk to downtown and will contribute to our economy. Bravo to the developer and the Town Council!
This is from the same Town Council (excepting several new members since 2018) that brought us that fluorescent green, four-story abomination that looms over one entire side of our fair Avenue. Highly touted as an economic boon, it was only a boondoggle for the developer. Its commercial/retail spaces are still probably 80 percent empty after 2.5 years.
Speaking of abominations, the proposed Daybreak development would destroy forever our beautiful desert and mountain vistas at the spectacular gateway to our town by hacking off a beautiful, large, rolling hill covered with majestic saguaros, native trees and plants (habitat to native wildlife) and filling in an adjacent canyon that is just as beautiful. These natural wonders would be replaced by 400 box-like apartments.
“Millions in new town revenue?” Baloney! How about “millions in revenue for Scottsdale” instead? Any occupants of these boxes would be going down the hill to shop and dine, not to downtown Fountain Hills. Unbelievably, there seems to be no addressing the dangerous, certain-to-be-deadly traffic issues that would result on Palisades from this bad project.
Despite the Planning and Zoning Commission’s unanimous recommendation against Daybreak, all of the Town Council except for Mayor Dickey and Councilman Spelich decided to proceed with approval. Town Council already left us in 2017 with one monstrosity, right downtown. Do not let them do it again with Daybreak, which would destroy forever the breathtaking gateway to our town while creating seriously dangerous, potentially deadly traffic there. Vote no on Propositions 427 and 428!