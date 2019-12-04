Christmas came early for the out-of-town Daybreak developers when the Town Council approved their development agreement in November. And what gifts were approved by the five supporters of Daybreak? Council members Brown, Magazine, Scharnow, LeCkrone and Tolis voted to: Waive fees for the application, review and approval of PAD (zoning), final plot approval, and grading permits; allow 10 years to begin building; not allow the town to change zoning for 10 years.
Have any of you ever had the town say you did not have to pay a fee? The town keeps telling us they are short of money. I say time to vote for some new council members! Merry Christmas.