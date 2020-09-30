I wish people would lighten up on the attacks against David Schweikert.
Yes, of course, we all know successful lifetime politicians are good at roleplaying. Based on survival reality TV, the first people voted off the island have the greatest mental acuity and best physical ability, because they pose the greatest threat to the competitors.
Unlike his detractors, David is not making or encouraging personal attacks against his opponent. Some might say, well, what could he say? Unfortunately, if he chose to live in the past like his over-the-top critics, we all remember 2018 when Hiral Tipirneni ran against Debbie Lesko in the Eighth Congressional District.
Now, as per a Zoldan Law Group blog posted April 26, 2018, Ms. Tipirneni supposedly had settled a malpractice suit related to the death of a 72-year-old woman months before giving up a career as an emergency room physician. Per the blog, she had not treated patients in a decade and worked for a Virginia company as a scientific review officer. Is this alleged information all true and, if so, would it be important to know about someone who has made a campaign issue out of being better qualified to handle the COVID-19 crisis?
But let’s stop making this Congressional election about the past. Both the candidates have overcome many obstacles to get where they are today. Please consider substantive issues and quit attacking people personally for alleged mistakes in the past. If you disagree on actual issues, say it, and quit hiding behind a holier than thou attitude.