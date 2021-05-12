For the second straight month, our town officials are trying to amend the commercial zoning ordinances to include “hospitals.” By their own definition, “A facility licensed by the State of Arizona that provides in-patient physical or behavioral health services through the diagnosis and treatment of patients and inpatient care by a medical staff. The term ‘hospital’ shall include ‘sanitarium,’ ‘preventorium,’ ‘clinic’…”
These are detoxification facilities by any other name. Last month it was a direct attempt aimed straight at C2, C3 zoning. This month it includes C1, using the Fountain Hills Medical Center at Saguaro and Trevino as the straw man by claiming it is a non-conforming use if this is not done. FHMC has not obtained its state license as a hospital as currently built. They proposed to the residents and town that Phase 2 would be the building to qualify more aptly to be a hospital with two operating rooms and beds.
With an official zoning ordinance change with this language, Building 2 could become a detoxification center for them or any other future owner of the property, right at the entrance to town and next to R1-35 residential, the most expensive zoning in town.
It does not stop there. I suspect some business is behind this, because detox facilities are big business. And detox means more “sober homes” – John Wesley, February 2021. Why are we having this conversation at all, considering the Town receives no revenue from facilities of this nature? The council meets May 18 to consider this. I suggest if you care about your town as you know it, make your voices heard by emailing the mayor and council and, by all means, show up on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. This will harm every business and resident in ways unimaginable.