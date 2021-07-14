In response to “Major Difference,” Peter Donzelli’s June 16 letter. I worry that explanations such as the one you offered will further confuse citizens and our town officials. I trust you were not purposely trying to confuse, but mistakenly created a “fruit salad” message by mixing bananas, melon and grapes.
A detox center is not the same as a sober house and not the same as a sober living community, and is not the same as a rehabilitation center, and not the same as a detox/rehab facility. You used all of these terms and created a “fruit salad” that is likely to confuse almost all who are not as familiar with the industry as you seem to be.
My original letter addressed a detox facility. I support a detox facility. I was under the understanding that a detox facility was being discussed. Let’s keep the discussions focused on a detox facility and not on a fruit salad of various facilities and services that you addressed in your letter.