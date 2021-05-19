I agree with last week’s letter to the editor from Nancy Plencner. We are built out and struggling for town income. Empty storefronts fill the strip malls. Now it’s time to shift the plans made decades ago and plan a new vision.
The challenge is to keep the low crime, peacefulness, dark skies and low congestion while attracting younger families to live here and destination visitors for the day. The people I have spoken to are wishing for entertainment here in town that does not require a 30-minute drive into Scottsdale. Besides our population, it would be close and easy driving for residents on either side of Shea, all the way down to Via Linda.
I am not a professional planner, nor have I run focus groups or market tests. But some of the things I have heard are: Small theater, indoor miniature golf, arcade, playland with bouncy pens, crawling tunnels and fun for young children. Maybe a climbing wall attraction, or a fire your own pottery after painting place. The surrounding storefronts could be cute boutiques with witty tongue-in-cheek names that spread by word of mouth. A ‘50s soda shop diner would be good, or maybe a family restaurant with reasonable prices instead of high-end, like Chili’s.
It gets old having to leave town for something to do and, more often than not, we just give up and stay home. The town could really help our own residents start these businesses with tax and other help to encourage people to live and work here. Maybe then we could turn this town into a thriving, active, entertainment destination that attracts more families instead of a quiet, staid retirement village.
And yes, I realize if we don’t like it, we can just move. I’d rather help it evolve.