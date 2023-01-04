Thank you to the supporters of our local schools. This includes the people that voted yes for the desperately needed bond. For those of you that voted no, I truly believe that most of you don’t know what you were voting against.
You weren’t voting against massive tax hikes and mismanaged budgets, as you were led to believe. You were voting against basic needs for our students. The list of these basics is too long for this letter but, to name a few, you were voting no for our athletes to have a place to practice and play, no for our students to each have a laptop for their schoolwork (now they have to share), no to safety measures to keep our kids safe, no to much-needed maintenance on all of our school buildings.
As a parent of a Falcon student athlete, I feel a responsibility to help make a difference for these kids. Our Falcon players will not play home games at Fountain Hills High School next year or have a place to practice their sports if we don’t replace the field. It is no longer safe. Money from the bond would have replaced the field, but those funds are now not available to our students.
Please help get a football and soccer field in place for 2023 so players don’t miss out on home games, homecoming, Senior Night and more. We are having to fundraise to make this happen by donations and AZ Tax Credit dollars. Info at fhsports.org/fieldofdreams.
I love this town, I have raised three kids in this school district and am always thankful for the close-knit community, amazing teachers and staff and committed coaches that we have. Let’s work together as a community to make a difference where we can!