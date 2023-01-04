Thank you to the supporters of our local schools. This includes the people that voted yes for the desperately needed bond. For those of you that voted no, I truly believe that most of you don’t know what you were voting against.

You weren’t voting against massive tax hikes and mismanaged budgets, as you were led to believe. You were voting against basic needs for our students. The list of these basics is too long for this letter but, to name a few, you were voting no for our athletes to have a place to practice and play, no for our students to each have a laptop for their schoolwork (now they have to share), no to safety measures to keep our kids safe, no to much-needed maintenance on all of our school buildings.