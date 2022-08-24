Politicians that feel threatened become desperate and leap from incremental change into high-speed chaos and confrontations. The past 20 months, federal politicians reek of desperation, chaos, confrontation and duplicity.
Fear of the failure in their policies, progressive politicians continue to lie, cheat and slander their opponents. Desperate politicians view lying, cheating and duplicity as acceptable gamesmanship. Deceit is the downfall of democracy.
Progressives are cheating the American public out of their God-given right to pursue the life, liberty and happiness of their choosing. Progressives constantly denigrate people that love God, family and faith. The liberal advocacy for social and cultural anomalies is provoking the moderate masses to react.
Parents are entitled to the precious moments of teaching family reverence, spirituality and devotion to their children. Schoolteachers are paid to teach the Three R’s. Teachers that are indoctrinating young children with political dogma, lifestyle trends or sexual commentary should be fired.
Progressive don’t walk the talk of unity. They repeatedly promote separatism, instigate hostile confrontations and inflame violent activist groups. Progressives, as their dominant means to cultivate voters, reward fringe groups at the personal expense of the American mainstream.
Having lost public support, progressive politicians’ desperation is turning into premeditated evil against Americans that believe in God, the Constitution and the rule of law. Weaponizing Congress, the judicial system and the FBI against families is the ultimate betrayal of American democracy and the rule of law. Desperation stinks.
Nobody asked for the punishments being inflicted by progressive politicians’ irrational economic and border policies. Executive order rule and the tyrannical abuse of power to wantonly force pain is certainly intentional.
A “one nation under God” resurgence will begin this fall by electing candidates who have the courage and strength to restore American values. Cast your vote for family, freedom and fellowship!