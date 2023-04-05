Is there anything more beautiful than the desert in bloom?
With water being released into the Salt River forcing the closing of Gilbert Road, we took the path least traveled from Mesa to Fountain Hills that carried us parallel with the Salt. Cars lined both sides of the roadway where picnickers, bikers and gawkers had gathered to watch the muddy-colored rushing water careen over its banks.
A few miles before reaching the Beeline we came upon a breathtaking scene, a carpet of wildflowers stretching forever into the distance. The photo taken by Bob Burns in last week's Times was gorgeous but to really appreciate the miles of yellow, purple and orange blooms you would have had to see it up close. Hundreds had parked along the road, pointing and gesturing at the beauty. Many waded right into the flower fields, happily snapping photos of the butter-colored poppies.
The day was gorgeous to begin with; blue sky, puffy white clouds, snow-tipped mountains and the glory of nature spreading in every direction. Across the road were a herd of wild horses peacefully munching away at the green grass. Collectively, the scenes could have been right out of a movie set.
Those who say the desert is ugly, that it looks like the moon, should be here in the spring and drink in what the master made. I could have lingered for hours, but just the memory of seeing such beauty has stayed with me long after we drove away.