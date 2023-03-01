It was with a very heavy heart that I learned today that Grady Miller had announced his departure as our Town Manager.
Having lived in Fountain Hills for 24 years and having worked at Town Hall for six of those years I can say without doubt, without question, that he has been by far the very best Town Manager that has ever graced that office.
He has led with professionalism and fairness; he has repeatedly put himself on the firing lines with no complaint; he has made himself available at every opportunity presented to him; he has met every challenge thrown his way that would have caused others to run for the hills; he has been respectful to every opinion, every inquiry, every staff member, every commission, every volunteer group and every Council member at Town Hall meetings. All of this and much more!
Yet, there were those who questioned his base salary increase at a time when he held the lowest salary for towns comparable in size to Fountain Hills. I was ashamed of that pushback but more horrified of those who publicly criticized the action while he sat calmly on the dais.
Grady is the epitome of a gentleman, a quality that is lacking these days. It is hard to be respectful in a disrespectful environment.
Thank you, Grady, for shining your light, your expertise and your compassion on our town. I hope your next chapter affords you the respect you so richly deserve. You will be greatly missed!