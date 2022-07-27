A recent letter writer stated I am voting for Ginny and Cindy as quality candidates for mayor/Council, suggesting Arpaio’s autobiographical memoir will be a New York Times Best Seller and wishes him well.
This past February, Arpaio accepted an invitation from Nick Fuentes and the America First Political Action Conference to be a speaker (book signing) at Fuentes’ conference. The 23-year-old touted “it will be the most racist, sexist, antisemitic, Holocaust-denier rally, attracting young American fascists.”
A local Orlando newspaper headline reads, “White Nationalist with lanyards: Orlando showed the ugly future of the Republican party.” Fuentes proudly praises Hitler and White Replacement Conspiracy Theory. Fuentes’ podcast shows a symbol surrounded by swastikas, espousing hatred for Blacks, Jews and Muslims. Someone he calls “Grandpa Lampshade” refers to a Nazi woman who made lampshades out of Holocaust victims’ skin. At the rally, he bestowed “giggling praise” on Hitler, comparing Putin to Hitler as “a good thing,” evoking cheers. He called America the Evil Empire.
During Arpaio’s 40-minute speech he bragged “I have the reputation of being the biggest racist in the country” and was cheered loudly. He admitted he did racially profile Latinos and once bragged that Tent City was a concentration camp.
Three other speakers on the dais included three of the most vile people in American politics, Marjorie Taylor Green, Wendy Rogers and Paul Gosar.
On Jan. 4, 2021, Fuentes discussed killing legislators unwilling to go along with Trump’s Big Lie. On Jan. 6, prior to the Capital insurrection, he addressed the insurrectionists, saying they should take America back with force, if necessary.
Based on all above, how can anyone vote for Arpaio? Denial is not a river in Africa.