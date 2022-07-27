A recent letter writer stated I am voting for Ginny and Cindy as quality candidates for mayor/Council, suggesting Arpaio’s autobiographical memoir will be a New York Times Best Seller and wishes him well.

This past February, Arpaio accepted an invitation from Nick Fuentes and the America First Political Action Conference to be a speaker (book signing) at Fuentes’ conference. The 23-year-old touted “it will be the most racist, sexist, antisemitic, Holocaust-denier rally, attracting young American fascists.”