Daybreak is promoting 400 luxury rental units claiming they will be home to families, young professionals and seniors. Did you know that the 130 age-restricted units will provide residents with such amenities as a restaurant serving daily meals, a hair salon, housekeeping and social activities? For a rental price of $5,000 to $6,000 a month, the residents never need to leave this self-contained community. All of their wants and needs are taken care of on property.
According to the developer, he is expecting only one person per rental unit. So, the age-restricted property will generate very little revenue from very few people for local businesses.
From a marketing perspective, it’s difficult to market one development to three different demographics. While carryout will be available from the on-site restaurant for all units, there is little else to entice a young professional to live so far away from the center of town. They could just as easily live in one of the new apartments downtown and enjoy walkability.
Families will be hard to attract as unit rents are high and the community has no parks or playgrounds. Clearly, the development is most easily marketed to snowbirds and seniors who want to downsize into one of the 270 apartments that will act as a wellspring for the age-restricted units.
Fountain Hills has been struggling with its identity. As the gateway into our town, Daybreak will cement the perception that Fountain Hills is a senior retirement community. Vote no on Daybreak.