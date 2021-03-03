Is there something wrong with Democrats being on the Town Council? Did anyone object when it was dominated by Republicans all these years?
I don’t know why Ms. Plencner singled out the local group, Liberal Ladies, in a letter to The Times last week, but thanks for the PR exposure. She’s mistaken that Liberal Ladies is a grassroots arm of the Democratic party. That would be the Fountain Hills Democratic Club.
Democrats are involved in most of the clubs and organizations in this town. Many are doing charitable work right alongside Republicans and Independents. In contrast to the conservative groups’ meetings, where they have the same four or five local Republican speakers every month, Liberal Ladies has provided the most informative meetings I’ve ever attended. Their meetings cover a wide range of issues and topics such as sexual harassment and violence; the prison experience for women; the refugee crisis; how to make girls’ dresses out of pillowcases; and they have gathered baby supplies for single moms, etc.
The Fountain Hills Democratic Club has enabled us to meet all of our candidates and learn about elections and Democratic issues. The Progressive Men’s Group is extremely active and well-informed on a multitude of subjects. A well-informed citizenry enhances the health and well-being of our community. Look for meeting notices of these fine groups in The Fountain Hills Times.