As usual in a democracy, there are competing ideas on the ballot this election – as they are in every election. Though this election is different for one reason: Democracy is on the ballot.
Why? If America is essentially defined by the Constitution, upholding that Constitution should be the number one criterion for holding public office. More than getting things done, more than a position on an issue, more than a campaign promise and even more than personal conduct (but maybe just barely).
The election of 2020 was a watershed moment for two reasons. 1) it was the first time an outgoing administration did not attend the inauguration of the incoming – no matter the personal dislike. This is the thing that makes our country the envy of most other countries, our peaceful transfer of power. Which brings me to 2) The attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 spurred on by the outgoing administration.
Being upset with the results of the election is common when you lose. You can’t believe it! Everyone you know voted the same way as you did! How could anyone vote for the other? Well, many felt the same way in 2016. The difference? The losing party conceded and democracy – bigger than any candidate – pressed on.
Allegations of fraud should be investigated. And they were. Definitively. There were hand recounts in closely contested states, plus audits on top of that. There were 60 lawsuits – some that made it to the Supreme Court. All ratified the results.
If you are a candidate for public office who continues to deny the election results, or considers the coup attempt of Jan. 6 political discourse, you are unfit for public office. Your positions, promises and friends are irrelevant. You do not believe in America.