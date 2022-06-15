I am delighted and feel a sense of hopefulness for the Town of Fountain Hills with Cindy Couture as a candidate for Town Council.
Cindy long ago made a commitment to this community as a dedicated, passionate and engaging teacher of children at Fountain Hills High School. When I worked at FHHS as a social emotional counselor with Cindy, I witnessed her energy, intelligence and ability to motivate students (including two of my daughters years ago).
I believe Cindy holds this community in her heart and has the intelligence, skill and vision to make great things happen! I wholeheartedly support Cindy Couture for Fountain Hills Town Council.