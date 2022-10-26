It is the local PAC formed by Crystal Cavanaugh and Larry Myers that does not have the best interests of Fountain Hills in mind, Reclaim Our Town. Not that their smear campaign during the primary election was enough, now they’ve decided that defunding our school district is the best course of action for our town.
And who is behind all of this? Well, all we have to know is who’s funded this political action committee. Along with the organizers, according to the campaign finance reports filed with the town by the ROT committee, here are the names of those that support defunding our schools: Debbie Elder, Robert Peterson, Christine McGinn, Barry McBride, Elizabeth Fishera-Gildersleve, Rich Rutkowski, Janie Lienemann, Nancy Plencner, Linda Kavanagh, Barry Woborsky, Pat Rousseau, Roderick Watts, Al Meehan, Bridger Biermann, Daria Jacobs and the Friends of David Schweikert. Really?