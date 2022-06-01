I believe the NPOA is not enforcing deed restrictions, making it so you can have zero faith that the investment in your home will not be compromised by the unchecked actions of a neighbor.
I implore you to drive by 11415 N. Buffalo Dr. and try and ascertain how this non-permitted build is remotely compliant with the plain language set forth in the Architectural Guidelines: “Buildings must be designed to fit the site rather than altering the site to fit the building. Cut and fill shall be minimal and made to blend with the natural landscape” and “all structures must be of an architectural character in harmony with and compatible to existing structures.”
Without proper NPOA permits or adherence to deed restrictions, the owner has hauled in six tons of dirt, raising the elevation of the lot seven feet above grade so that they can walk out their back door and look out over the existing roof lines at mountain views. They have elevated the ground level to such an extent that their walkout will be two feet taller than my fence line, completely decimating any semblance of expected privacy between neighbors.
Arguably, a lot of people would love to do this to capture mountain views and to decrease the cost of building on uneven lots, so if this build is allowed to go forward, it will become a competition of who can build the biggest hill, destroying the natural terrain of Fountain Hills and lowering our property values. The NPOA has not issued fines for the violations nor have they scheduled a public variance hearing, so this will become the standard unless we stand up.
If you agree, I hope you contact the NPOA at 480-837-5317 and attend the next board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m.