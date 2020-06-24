As a Realtor, I sometimes hear stories illustrating how much “red tape” is involved with getting things done with town and city governments.
So when a condition concerning reconnecting gas service after a repair mandated an inspection from the town, I feared the worst. The matter was delaying the closing of a beautiful home in Sunridge Canyon. The buyer was flying in the next day, and her truckload of furniture was not far behind.
When I went to our Fountain Hills Town Hall I found Peter Johnson to be extremely helpful in explaining how to obtain a permit and arrange for the inspection. The next day Marilyn Grudier did everything she could to expedite the permit application process and schedule the inspection.
Inspector Mitch Markiewicz came to the property numerous times during the following two days while unexpected additional needed repairs were accomplished. He made himself available (even though he had to work it into a 20 inspection day) at short notice. His cooperation enabled getting the inspection ready to submit to SW Gas, thereby getting service restored and closing the purchase so the new buyer could move into her new home.
Thank you so very much to Peter Johnson, Marilyn Grudier and Mitch Markiewicz of the Fountain Hills Development Services Department for their commitment to excellence in their job performance, and their dedication to our town.