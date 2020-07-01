We have in our community a team of dedicated 30-plus individuals who quietly took action to help protect their neighbors and other non-profit organizations to fight COVID-19. While some of us sit here counting the hours and wondering what day it is, they saw the need for masks back in March and mobilized to provide them.
They were already an organized group and redirected their efforts to sew masks and offered them to us at no charge. By viewing numerous videos they decided on the pattern they felt would provide the most protection and proceeded to sew over 3,500 masks. Some of the orders they filled were from MorningStar and Fountain View Village, Fountain Hills Post Office and other local essential workers, Banner Health, the Mayo Clinic and also charities Valleywide, such as Save the Family, Phoenix Rescue, Salvation Army, Valley Wise Hospital, Arizona Reservation Ministries, East Valley Hospice, Refugee Aid and the Navajo Nation.
Now that masks are readily available from many sources, they have stopped production, but I want to thank each one of them for their inspiration and example of how each one of us can make a difference in both our own life and those of others. I think they have more than earned their wings!
I know there are many others in our community who selflessly spend their time helping others and I thank them also. But a special thank you (thank you!) to the Stitchers of Hope for all you continue to do!