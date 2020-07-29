President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of COVID-19 has resulted in 50 million people infected nationwide, with more than 3,000 COVID deaths in Arizona. Meanwhile, other nations have successfully controlled the virus and resumed life and commerce, but they exclude Americans because of our alarming disease burden. Still, Trump assures us, “(COVID will) just disappear.”
Recent books by Mary Trump, Ph.D. and Bandy X. Lee, M.D. present evidence that President Trump suffers from multiple, serious mental health problems. Senator Mitt Romney declared Trump’s pardon of Roger Stone “…unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.” Perhaps it is true that “Trump only has one real skill: Corruption.”
Voters in Fountain Hills face other important electoral decisions. Will you re-elect embarrassing Senator Martha McSally or ethically challenged Representative David Schweikert?
Having spent considerable time in Fountain Hills visiting family and hiking in the surrounding mountains, I have found it to be a sunny, lovely community with friendly, intelligent residents. The upcoming general election is a referendum on the records of incompetence and corruption of Trump, McSally and Schweikert, who face sterling candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kyrsten Sinema and former astronaut Mark Kelly. The interests of your wonderful community are best served by voting out Trump, McSally and Schweikert and welcoming a return to government based on the U.S. Constitution, rationality, honesty and public service.