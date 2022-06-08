The mayor would have you believe this election is nonpartisan. Technically yes, ideologically, far from it.
Cindy Couture, council candidate, is a committed leftist. Her posts include prosecuting people who don’t want to vax for attempted murder, that sounds moderate, and full-on support of the Biden agenda. Now that you know this, is this what you want governing Fountain Hills?
Moving on to the mayor, did you know she collected and attested signatures to get Couture on the ballot? She did. Pull the signatures from Maricopa Elections Board and you will see. Did you know she is helping finance Couture’s campaign? She is, request her campaign finance report.
Did you know while you were out on June 1 paying over twice the amount at the pump along with buying groceries for sometimes three times as much, Mayor Dickey, candidate Couture and Councilwoman McMahon were all in attendance, even speakers at the Liberal Ladies meeting where the keynote speaker espoused the virtues of Critical Race Theory and how it’s ok to be taught in our schools? Yes, indeed.
If you believe in this stuff, fine. What is not fine is lying about your beliefs in order to get elected, and that’s what the mayor and Couture are doing. Say what you will about the opposing candidates, they have told you who they are, truthfully. No deception. If you believe in their vision for Fountain Hills, vote for all of them. If you like inflation, wasted dollars, higher crime, CRT, a country and town divided, then don’t. But if you are undecided, at least vote for someone who is truthful and that is not Dickey or Couture.