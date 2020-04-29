As May 19 approaches the intensity of voices, for and against Daybreak, rises. Our PAC is a grassroots organization funded solely by a small group of concerned Fountain Hills voters. We know the developer for Daybreak does not live in Fountain Hills. We know this developer has deep pockets from investors and others who stand to profit from this development.
These deep pockets allowed the developer to hire a professional marketing consultant who’s responsible for publishing and mailing the “Fountain Hills Press” which, by no accident, looks very similar to The Fountain Hills Insider, a quarterly periodical produced by the town of Fountain Hills. This is “beyond the pale” deception, but not surprising considering the money at stake. The former mayor should be ashamed to have allowed her letter and picture to be part of this gross deception perpetrated upon the citizens of Fountain Hills.
I call upon the Town Council to publically disavow any connection between the “Fountain Hills Press” and the Fountain Hills Insider. To not do so smacks of complicity.
Finally, this is a classic David and Goliath story. We’ve had roughly 150 of our signs stolen. We have elected officials who refused to listen and meet with concerned citizens they’re entrusted to represent. Instead, we’re called “vigilantes.” These elected officials also ignored the overwhelming rejection of Daybreak by the Planning and Zoning Commission. This is an epic failure of representative government and the influence of “big money” on town policy.
It’s time to take back our government from politicians with dubious interests and fat cat developers whose sole interest is the almighty dollar. It’s time to actively preserve what attracted us to Fountain Hills.
This is the wrong development at the wrong site. Vote no on prop 427 and 428. Get the facts at No2Daybreak.com/Smartdevelopmentfountainhills.com.