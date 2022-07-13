What do democracy and decency mean in Fountain Hills? Recently, both took a deep dive into the sewer with the mailing of an extremely disgusting flyer which falsely and viciously attacked Cindy Couture and her campaign manager as corrupt, with a long history of ethics violations.
Signs sprang up along the highway filled with outright lies and baseless claims against Mayor Ginny Dickey. Letters to the editor called Cindy and Ginny “communists” and claimed “leftists ruin towns.” And four Republican candidates, in what is supposed to be a non-partisan race, banded together to collectively attack the two very competent, intelligent, honest and kind candidates who just happen to be Democrats.
This partisan piling on continued at the public debate and the rhetoric became so toxic that the police had to clear the venue. But are we surprised? Unfortunately, this has become the Republican way and, under Trump, we got used to it. Too many Republican candidates blatantly lie, cheat, threaten and deny; all emulating Trump, who used these methods so well. Many Republican leaders denounced him after the attack on the Capitol only to completely change their story after speaking with Trump. Can you say mafia-like intimidation?
Thankfully a few Republicans in key positions obeyed their oath, stood up to Trump, refused to break the law and saved our democracy and Constitution. They’re now paying the price for their patriotism and courage by facing absolutely crazy candidates endorsed by Trump. Here in Arizona, Trump endorsed Kari Lake, who still claims falsely that the election was rigged yet is leading the Republican race for Governor.
Decency and democracy demand we re-elect Ginny Dickey as mayor of Fountain Hills, vote for Cindy Couture for Town Council, and vote blue across Arizona. Competence, truth and integrity must defeat baseless lies, threats and intimidation!