It seems that Ms. Schweers has found a study that claims illegals commit less crimes than citizens and legal immigrants and uses that as a defense for illegal criminal activity. I guess as long as they stay below that magic number threshold there is no need for concern, which is great news for illegals.
She also claims that the border is not open and that Biden arrested and deported 2 million illegals. I think she is confusing apprehensions with arrest who usually get released into our country. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and let’s do the math.
Just released numbers cite over two million illegal border crossings with a total of 4.7 million during his watch that came across our border that is not open. That doesn’t include the “gotaways,” with their human and drug smuggling rings coming across our border that is not open.
Let’s move to inflation that everyone but Biden is responsible for, including Trump, the pandemic oil companies, Russia and global influence, among others. She also gives credit to Biden because “the economy is roaring back.” The letter by Ms. Schweers in last week’s paper reveals we need to focus more on Democrat reality deniers instead of election deniers.
I’m voting red, Ms. Schweers, not blue, and urge everyone to do the same so that we can end the social, moral and economic decay caused by Democrats that are ruining this country. I’m most concerned for our children, who are being denied the innocence of their youth. God bless America.