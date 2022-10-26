It seems that Ms. Schweers has found a study that claims illegals commit less crimes than citizens and legal immigrants and uses that as a defense for illegal criminal activity. I guess as long as they stay below that magic number threshold there is no need for concern, which is great news for illegals.

She also claims that the border is not open and that Biden arrested and deported 2 million illegals. I think she is confusing apprehensions with arrest who usually get released into our country. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and let’s do the math.