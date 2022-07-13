This is in response to the submission of a letter to the editor regarding the debunked film entitled “2000 Mules.” What the author of the letter failed to mention was that the creator of “2000 Mules” is a convicted felon. The film also failed to disclose that the creator has a personal history of election fraud. He was pardoned by Trump for making illegal campaign donations to Republicans.
Some other interesting facts about Dinesh D’Souza, the maker of the film, include these absurd statements and conspiracy theories: Promoted the birther conspiracy that Obama wasn’t a legal citizen; stated that “Hitler wasn't as bad as people make him out to be,” and that “Hitler was not anti-gay even though he killed thousands of gay people”; openly mocked survivors of the Parkland shooting massacre less than a week after a gunman there slaughtered 17 people. Recently, Dinesh said after the Capitol attack that rioters were little more than a bunch of rowdy people walking through a hallway.
Dinesh D’Souza, the creator of “2000 Mules,” is a professional troll, crank and convicted felon. His words, conspiracy theories and outright lies are a danger to what’s left of our fragile democracy.
False claims pedaled by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his followers blaming widespread voter fraud for the 2020 election results have been rejected by courts, state governments and members of his own administration. U.S. election security officials have said the election was the most secure in American history. Enough!