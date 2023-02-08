They sit and they gawk on their teeterboards with unfocused eyes. How can they see anything?
They stand up, turn and turn some more, as if doing something useful, yet continue to wobble incomprehensibly. What are they doing?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
They sit and they gawk on their teeterboards with unfocused eyes. How can they see anything?
They stand up, turn and turn some more, as if doing something useful, yet continue to wobble incomprehensibly. What are they doing?
Ask them and they’ll tell you they don’t know. Whatever it is, nobody seems sure what to do. The illusion they think they see confounds them. Their eyes are covered over by cloudy, gauzy stuff. A political cartoon in words.
Once great nations history often reports as becoming common place as they decay and fade away into oblivion. Who today ever speaks of the German Weimar Republic of 1925, bankrupted by inflation?
It is important that each legislator must compose and steady themselves, must clear away the cloudy, gauzy stuff from the eyes of their counterparts on the other side of the aisle (teetertotter), like a learning moment when things are really understood.
With bipartisan cooperation an agreement is possible.
President Reagan and Speaker Tip O’Neil were successful 40 years ago by cooperating on Social Security issues. Now, more than ever, our future is at stake. Make no mistake! Bipartisan is not a dirty word.