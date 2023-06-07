Representative Schweikert has routinely graced us with videos of his presentations to Congress demonstrating with charts the fiscal irresponsibility of his colleagues.
On March 24 he delivered a speech on the House floor in which he warned his Democratic colleagues about the consequences of a debt ceiling increase without any serious attempts to reduce the deficit. He paints himself as a fiscal hawk during his campaigns. But this week he joined the Democratic majority in voting for the watered-down version of The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023. The bill which passed places no limits on the debt ceiling until 2025.