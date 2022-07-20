All Town Council members need to care for everyone who lives here.
Ms. Toth says she’s a Christian, yet she ignores the Commandment “love thy neighbor as thyself,” and Christianity’s basic tenant, God is love, not hatred.
Ms. Couture excels at how to get along with others. She and Ms. Kalivianakis were the only participants who attacked no one.
Mr. Skillicorn is committed to spreading the disease of divisiveness, using it as a weapon to win his campaign. The debate audience managed obedience for over an hour, until he spewed such vile, cruel comments that I, too, gasped out loud, “What?!” We had become prisoners, bullied by the presenters.
I asked the moderator why the two bullying panelists had not been asked to leave already. She said because they had they microphone, we have to accept disagreement. The actual issue was that we were all given rules to follow, which half of the panelists broke by slandering Cindy Couture. The planners in charge of our debates must include a list of unacceptable behavior for the panelists also. Otherwise, this is how Fountain Hills will be seen by others.
How could Skillicorn and Toth represent the needs of the Democrats who live here if they attack and hate them? We teach school children not to bully others…
Our Town Council needs to be non-partisan for the needs of all to be met. Partisan politics infect its very purpose.
Brenda, I cannot vote for you due to the nastiness of your two cohorts, but you will succeed on your own merits. I have to vote for Cindy only, whom I can personally guarantee you will find to be a hardworking, thoughtful and easy-to-get-along-with partner.
Our town will grow when we develop strong, non-partisan friendships.