I have attended a number of Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings over the past year and a half.
Of the dozens of people who have come forward to speak at these meetings regarding sober homes, only two have spoken out in favor of these homes – and they have a financial stake in the success of these homes. Everyone else who has spoken are against the proliferation of these homes. The stories from residents who are neighbors of these homes are truly compelling.
Sadly, we have a Town Council that has turned a deaf ear to the impassioned pleas of our residents. What was particularly disappointing was the public stance Councilman Mike Scharnow took at the May 3 meeting. The council voted on a watered-down ordinance for future sober homes, but Councilman Scharnow couldn’t even vote for those restrictions – his was the lone nay vote. Mike has done great work for the town, but his legacy will be permanently tarnished by his stance on this issue. I signed Mike’s petition back when he first decided to run for Town Council years ago. I now deeply regret that decision.
The new ordinance does not affect the existing sober homes in the town, so there is no relief for the neighbors who have to deal with them. Please research the candidates for the upcoming August election, as a change in leadership can undo the damage that has been created here.
Finally, we need a new town attorney. Aaron Arnson is assigned to us via a contract the Town made with his law firm. Aaron appears to be someone who follows the path of least resistance. We need an attorney who will fight for our town. Mr. Arnson is not that person.