Do the architects of the Daybreak campaign think there is even one dummy out there who actually believes their huge, fake, phony propaganda campaign? Their big, phony-looking signs screaming “Millions” (which we all know means millions to line the developers’ pockets); full-page, phony-looking ads and mailers emblazoned with a Scottsdale return address; and their ultimate in fake news, the phony “Fountain Hills Press,” the “newspaper” that is not a newspaper. How stupid do they really think we citizens are?
And now they are labeling us as venomous and hateful. No, we are simply stating our view and our argument, as they have also done. This is guaranteed for us all by the First Amendment to our United States Constitution. This is the democratic process at work. Indeed, this freedom of speech is a cornerstone to the integrity and security of our elections.
Daybreak campaign, you have made our job of defeating this terrible project that much easier. Stand by to pack your carpetbags and go home.
All you “vigilantes,” as our elected officials have called us, who dared oppose their pet project: Be sure and mail in your ballots by Wednesday, May 13. You can also drop them at Town Hall on Monday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or on Election Day, May 19, in person at the Community Center from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vote no on Propositions 427 and 428. Then vote out of office in the next election, Councilmembers Scharnow, Brown, Leckrone, Magazine and Tolis, who have been all too happy to prostitute our beautiful town.