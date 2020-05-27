Slapping a “luxury” sticker on Daybreak’s 400 apartments did not fool town voters, nor the ridiculous promise of “millions more in revenue.”
The flawed project was rejected by the largest vote margin I have ever seen. Let me offer some observations on how and why we got to the point of having to collect 1,800 signatures and hold a special election.
The public’s sentiment appears to have little impact on what the Town actually does. Daybreak’s referendum and the 2018 tax vote are two key examples of citizens having to challenge the mandates of their government as a disconnect between town governance and its citizenry grows. Only two voices on the seven-person council stood with citizens; Mayor Dicky and Councilman David Spelich. They, along with members of the P&Z Commission, were steadfast in their rejection of the project.
Three of the five councilmembers who heavily supported Daybreak are leaving the Council, and with them hopefully goes sweet developer deals and favored organization status for some. We expect their replacements will respect and listen to those who live here. Unfortunately, the three candidates currently running have no opposition. The lack of vigorous political discourse from multiple candidates is what creates a healthy political climate fostering new ideas, creative thinking, bringing new voices and different approaches to longstanding problems.
There are those who wear as a badge of honor their longevity in Fountain Hills or their long tenure in office. But continuing down the same old path and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity! It’s time for out-of-the-box thinking while always respecting Fountain Hills’ heritage and culture to insure our limited land mass is only utilized for the highest and best purpose.