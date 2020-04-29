Daybreak to generate millions? For Fountain Hills, doubtful. If it breaks even we will be lucky. For the developers, definitely. If this parcel were to remain zoned for a resort, the tax basis would generate four times as much, which is four times more income to the Town of Fountain Hills.
Four times more money reducing the need for a primary property tax for all of us. It could be a win/win for the developer and Fountain Hills. Resort Employment would create 10 times more jobs than Daybreak. Another critical detail is that this is Fountain Hills’ last large undeveloped resort property. The Daybreak group should take their cookie-cutter project to Phoenix or Scottsdale. Leave this property to be snapped up by another hotel brand. As many know, Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with Copperwynd. Marriott Fairfield Inn has shown a desire to develop a small parcel behind the northeast corner of Saguaro Blvd., across from the Circle K and the new hospital.
This Daybreak development plan jeopardizes our future fiscal solvency. It will be a wasted opportunity that cannot be reversed. Paradise Valley has no property tax because of their many beautiful resorts including a Ritz-Carlton being built between Scottsdale Rd. and million-dollar homes.
Very sad that the five members of the town council that support this project might not be sticking around to deal with the next decade of fallout that they set in motion should this project move forward.
Smart development can sustain our town. This type of project sustains the developers; ask the gentleman that developed Park Place. At least he is a Fountain Hills resident.
Please vote no on Prop 427 and 428.