Remember the chorus of the song, “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, they paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
The Declaration of Independence states in part, “that all men are created equal.” But there is nothing in it saying all building sites are created equal! The Bible does say, “Earth was entrusted to humans” and added, “Use it wisely.” Repeat, “wisely!” Every building lot is unique unto itself and unreplaceable after being destroyed.
Firerock Estates, Eagle Mountain, Crestview, Eagles Nest; all have homes built on rolling hills. No cut-and-fill wavers, variances, Master Plan changes or terracing in these developments. I worked in all of these sites. They did not destroy the natural land like the Daybreak project would do.
There is no way you can compare this site with the Keystone Westby project. Its 14-foot-high garage walls face the back of Ace Hardware and Bashas’. This site did not need a Master Plan amendment and they could not even establish the original grade of the site.
If the Town Council thinks we need more apartments, there is an easy fix. Allow all the two-story buildings in our commercial zones to remodel their empty second floors into apartments. Considering no land or building costs, the remodel will be very inexpensive. I know some of the space on these floors can fit three bedrooms. These rents would be much less expensive than all of the new ones. Two studio apartments would also fit.
I was in a partnership that owned 174 studios. They were great for singles, young and retired couples. I built and managed them. Recently sold, highest prices ever, lowest taxes, thanks to President Trump. Now I have more money for ads!