Jerry Sheridan and Joe Arpaio are the same. Another Arpaio is not good. Chief Deputy Jerry Sheridan sat at Arpaio’s right hand when he was making policy that cost the taxpayers of Maricopa County $140 million during their tenure. Sheridan helped to create the policies and executed them.
Throughout his tenure, Arpaio used hate and fear to get reelected. Sheridan has now modified his campaign signs to invoke mobs and an alleged lack of law enforcement. As Arpaio’s sycophant, I guess Sheridan thinks that might work for him, too.
During his recent visit to California, Trump again blamed poor management by the state for the wildfires, even though 60 percent of California’s forests are on federal land. California officials tried, without success, to discuss the effects of climate change on the increasing number of wildfires. Trump then used his same science on wildfires that he has continuously used on COVID-19: “I don’t think science knows.” Trump went on to claim that the climate will “start getting cooler,” reminiscent of COVID-19 disappearing “like a miracle.”
The only countries that have not ratified the Paris Climate Agreement are Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Libya, Angola, Sudan, Yemen and Eritrea. Trump has dictated the United States will exit the agreement on Nov. 4. It is no wonder that a Pew Research Center poll shows Trump is less trusted than Putin and Xi. The poll shows the U.S. is hitting historic lows of approval from its closest allies. Trump’s personal approval rating by our allies should make you stop and think: Israel, 64%; Japan, 25%; United Kingdom, 19%; Australia, 20%; France, 11%; Canada, 20%; Italy, 16%; Germany, 10%; South Korea 17%.
I believe climate change and hatred are two of the biggest dangers of our time. We have it in our power to do something about both.