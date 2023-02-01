Rick Dime and David Adler both had letters in last week’s Times that I found completely wrong and dangerous.

Rick wrote of Americanism (Republicans, Nationalists) versus Globalists (Democrats, liberals) but assigns each group characteristics which are pure poppycock and backwards. He blames Globalists for “censorship to compel mass compliance” and credits Americans with supporting “open debate as the essence of liberty and justice.” What country has he been living in?