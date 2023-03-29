The intersection at Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards continues to be an extremely dangerous place for man as well as vehicle.

Again, two weeks ago, someone made an unsafe lane change and collided with someone else at this intersection. Now, on March 14, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while she was attempting to cross the road at this intersection. There is no pedestrian crossing area near this intersection. To be perfectly legal, one would have to walk to Palisades, cross over to the other side, then walk back to Saguaro.