The intersection at Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards continues to be an extremely dangerous place for man as well as vehicle.
Again, two weeks ago, someone made an unsafe lane change and collided with someone else at this intersection. Now, on March 14, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while she was attempting to cross the road at this intersection. There is no pedestrian crossing area near this intersection. To be perfectly legal, one would have to walk to Palisades, cross over to the other side, then walk back to Saguaro.
So, what do I think is needed at that interception? We at least need two additional stop signs and a way for pedestrians to safely walk across the street.
Come on, elected town officials. Do your job and listen to your Fountain Hills constituents. After all, you do not work for your individual selves and you do not work for some place called “our town,” you actually do work for the people of this town.
Last week I chose to watch Channel 11 again. I was so impressed at what was on the town channel that I watched it all day. I was shocked at those of you who try to impose your own will upon any topic being discussed. Remember who you actually work for.