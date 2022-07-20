My father taught me that the first individual who resorted to name calling or began yelling in a debate was the first person who had run out of ideas. Both Mr. Skillicorn and Ms. Toth failed Dad’s test in the recent candidate forum for Town Council.
There is enough strife in our country from both parties right now and the residents of Fountain Hills shouldn’t buy into that as we make our local choices. I believe that we deserve better than the invective that Skillicorn and Toth openly displayed for all of us to see and I urge you to withhold your votes from both of them. If they are the best that we voters can do, we are in trouble.