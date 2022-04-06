I have been going through old letters of my recently deceased father. In one letter he describes his educational experience at a Chicago high school. Dad was able to complete high school and only went on to complete a degree at a community college.
I was flabbergasted to discover an opinion in one letter that some readers may agree with. Dad’s opinion was that character was much more important than a person’s education level. With what we read daily about so many corrupt politicians, I wonder how many will see and understand how critical character is, especially in today’s world.
I sure do!