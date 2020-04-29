We recently received a “vote yes” brochure on the Daybreak development which caused some confusion. On page one there is a sketch/photo of the Daybreak development that appears to back up very close to the westbound curbside of Shea Blvd. Then, on page three, there is another sketch/photo that appears to show the development terraced on the plat of the development set back a considerable distance from Shea Blvd.
The photo on page three is a photo that appeared in The Fountain Hills Times a while back when this first became an issue. The two photos do not look like the same development. There has been enough myths and other issues with this development and adding the confusion of photos just adds to the problem. Can we get a current, up-to-date photo published? Voters need to see what the proposed finished development will look like as it sits on the site.