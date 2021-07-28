If we can accept people from Mexico and other parts of the world, why not Cuba?
These people were recently told by our Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken (of Cuban decent, ironically), that they are not welcome, all while the bone-crushing communist brutality of recent days gets worse and worse!
Why are they not welcome here? Why not? Is it because they know firsthand how communism doesn’t work? You bet they know the failure. Are our leaders afraid that after years of failures, the word is getting out and these victims with their firsthand stories will have plenty to share? You bet!
Open up the land of opportunity to these victims immediately. We need to hear from them about why they want to leave such a great place.