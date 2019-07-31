Would you like to look into the crystal ball and see what is the future of Fountain Hills? Only if you dare and only if you care; then look.
First, close your eyes and you see exactly what the Daybreak development is planning for Fountain Hills.
Picture the corner of Shea and Palisades, our last great entrance that says “welcome”) will be carved away and in its place will be 400 apartments (multi-family and 55 and over) dotted with garages that cover the size of two football fields. Are they full or empty? Is this really what you want your hometown to look like?
Watch out for the traffic, entrances and exits, no stoplights, in and out of Crestview, Summit, Westridge Village, Westridge Estate, Adero Canyon, Copperwynd Palatial Estates and more.
All of Fountain Hills will be affected. Watch for it. And this is just the beginning. I could go on and on.
Fountain Hills does not have to settle and that would be what you will be getting with their proposal. Open your eyes. You have a better choice. Everyone knows that this property will be developed. We welcome it. Just make it the right one.
Close your eyes again, I am not done with you. There is a development on that corner that says “Welcome to Fountain Hills,” and we can all be proud to call it Fountain Hills. Picture a nice boutique hotel that would bring visitors into Fountain Hills, a restaurant that neighbors could support. A lounge to meet friends, in and out of Fountain Hills. And also tax revenue that would stay right here in Fountain Hills.
Wake up. Sept. 12, Planning and Zoning, 6 p.m. Eyes wide open. Save Fountain Hills. Mark your calendar and attend.