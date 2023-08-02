In a recent Opinion (“CRT presentation,” Fountain Hills Times Independent, July 25), Dave Long offered his take on a presentation he attended on Critical Race Theory, entitled “The Truth About CRT,” presented by Stephen Davis of Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Right off the bat, Mr. Long advises us that TPUSA is “an organization maintaining ties to far-right extremists including…white nationalists.” In other words, a bunch of racists. Curiously, the presenter, Stephen Davis, was an African American. Is this to suggest that an African American can be a white nationalist? Really? How does that work, exactly?